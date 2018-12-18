Washington Trust Bank decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 5.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Washington Trust Bank sold 1,800 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock declined 0.05%. The Washington Trust Bank holds 33,257 shares with $8.12M value, down from 35,057 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $92.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $228.8. About 964,138 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F

Riverpoint Capital Management Llc increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 6.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Riverpoint Capital Management Llc acquired 4,505 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock declined 0.73%. The Riverpoint Capital Management Llc holds 77,436 shares with $7.00 million value, up from 72,931 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $37.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.99. About 1.27 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Everence Cap Mgmt invested in 0.56% or 11,629 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 3,893 shares. New York-based Klingenstein Fields Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.25% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kingfisher Ltd Liability Com holds 11,441 shares. Contravisory Investment reported 19,140 shares. Sadoff Invest Management Limited Liability Co owns 2,350 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.09% stake. Axa reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The Washington-based Washington Trust Bancshares has invested 1.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Howard Hughes Med Institute owns 2.14% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 30,000 shares. Middleton Com Ma holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 11,123 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants has invested 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Llc holds 55,736 shares. Bartlett And Communication Ltd reported 1,003 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman & Carpenter accumulated 8,362 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $39.04 million activity. On Monday, November 19 Jacks Tyler sold $1.14M worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 4,772 shares. The insider Williamson Stephen sold $2.29M. Another trade for 125,520 shares valued at $31.07 million was made by CASPER MARC N on Monday, October 1. $4.26 million worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was sold by Herrema Gregory J. on Thursday, November 29.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.19 earnings per share, up 14.34% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.79 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 17.93 P/E if the $3.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.76% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 9 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 17 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Neutral” rating by Cleveland on Thursday, October 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 10. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 10 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Another recent and important Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Achaogen (AKAO), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Report FDA Clearance and Launch of QMS Plazomicin Immunoassay – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.07 million activity. GROSS PATRICK W had sold 406 shares worth $33,787 on Monday, July 16. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider Rankin Devina A sold $765,397. Harris Jeff M sold 24,500 shares worth $2.21 million. The insider CLARK FRANK M sold 376 shares worth $31,077. $31,447 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares were sold by POPE JOHN C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold WM shares while 338 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 305.93 million shares or 1.68% less from 311.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Montag A And Associates holds 2,458 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Korea Invest Corp reported 783,768 shares stake. 3,295 are held by Tradition Capital Limited Liability Corporation. First Personal Financial Service reported 1.52% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bollard Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 266 shares. East Coast Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.76% or 32,490 shares. Bangor Natl Bank has invested 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Churchill Management invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hennessy holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 35,700 shares. 10,529 were reported by Columbia Asset Mgmt. Sit Investment accumulated 0.09% or 39,370 shares. 15,990 were accumulated by Bell Bank & Trust. Jcic Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Elm Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 8,095 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management: Garbage Pays Well – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management Is Too Expensive For Me – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Apache, Waste Management And More – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Double Upgrades Waste Management (NYSE:WM), Says Stock Is ‘Least Expensive’ Route To Sector Exposure – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 Rock-Solid Dividend Stock to Buy During the Market Downturn – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 15, 2018.