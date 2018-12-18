Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 105.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 440,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 858,701 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.24 million, up from 418,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32.16. About 1.41 million shares traded or 316.51% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 22.90% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 22/03/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Ameris Deal Expected to Close During 2Q; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp/Wa (HFWA) by 468.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,747 shares of the banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $589,000, up from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp/Wa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.48. About 233,688 shares traded or 20.01% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has risen 1.87% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.87% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.20, from 2.38 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold ABCB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 38.58 million shares or 7.11% more from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold HFWA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 30.58 million shares or 7.62% more from 28.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive.

