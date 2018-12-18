Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 11,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 545,358 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $90.75M, down from 557,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 2.07M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 3.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 5,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,378 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.01M, up from 160,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $153.63. About 861,854 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 16.70% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intlf by 29,770 shares to 388,187 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ) by 695,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,880 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW).

Among 31 analysts covering Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), 6 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ROK shares while 212 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 81.37 million shares or 5.20% less from 85.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Primecap Management Ca stated it has 725,465 shares. Tt Intll has invested 2.86% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 12 shares. Cadence Cap Management Lc holds 11,535 shares. Howard Mngmt invested 1.37% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,970 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 36,690 shares or 0.05% of the stock. King Luther Capital Mgmt has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 81,752 shares. Finance Architects accumulated 0% or 7 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 7,696 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 80,028 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Ltd holds 6,733 shares. Chem Savings Bank holds 2,799 shares. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $9.66 million activity. $1.41M worth of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) was sold by NOSBUSCH KEITH D. 813 shares were sold by Fooks Elik I, worth $143,251 on Monday, December 3. Schmitt Susan had sold 4,500 shares worth $787,596 on Friday, August 24. The insider CRANDALL THEODORE D sold $2.36 million. Shares for $29,685 were sold by Goris Patrick P.. $75,321 worth of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) was sold by Murphy Robert B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cleararc Capital Inc invested 0.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Regent Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.63% or 12,087 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0.24% or 1.43 million shares in its portfolio. 19,179 are held by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp has 0.44% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 4,545 were accumulated by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc reported 1.5% stake. West Oak Capital Limited Co has 3,101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fragasso has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,526 shares. The Tennessee-based Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund owns 14,028 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 0.4% or 11,700 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.34% or 235,419 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc owns 139,827 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 17.99 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.39% negative EPS growth.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. Mikkilineni Krishna had sold 28,281 shares worth $4.06 million. On Wednesday, November 21 the insider PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA sold $1.94M. $1.59M worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by Kapur Vimal.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive.

