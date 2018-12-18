U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.28M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 2.30M shares traded or 22.28% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has declined 27.94% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Watsco (WSO) by 8.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 1,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,960 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.09 million, up from 21,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Watsco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.39. About 290,239 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 11.14% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45

Among 13 analysts covering Watsco (NYSE:WSO), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Watsco had 46 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, March 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $151 target in Thursday, October 26 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Sunday, December 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, February 8. The company was maintained on Friday, June 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. Seaport Global maintained the shares of WSO in report on Thursday, April 21 with “Accumulate” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) on Monday, April 18 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was initiated by SunTrust on Monday, June 6 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $144 target in Thursday, April 21 report.

More important recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Longbow Research Downgrades Watsco (NYSE:WSO), Says HVAC Company Could Struggle With Margin Target – Benzinga” on July 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Watsco Holds Appeal – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pay Attention To Watsco – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2018. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Watsco Completes Refinancing of $500 Million Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 100 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 29.13 million shares or 3.35% less from 30.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. King Luther Mgmt owns 3,530 shares. Df Dent & has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated owns 9,525 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.06% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 485,421 shares. Anchor Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1,922 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited Company holds 0.02% or 2,106 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Park National Corporation Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,555 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 14,202 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 14,750 are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Principal Fincl Gp Inc holds 0.02% or 145,193 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Cleararc Capital reported 2,031 shares.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25,065 shares to 52,755 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $207.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 5,906 shares to 8,694 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 25,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,974 shares, and cut its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Among 6 analysts covering Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Pretium Resources had 23 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) rating on Tuesday, December 26. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $16.5 target. On Wednesday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 17 by Roth Capital. On Friday, May 11 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. Zacks upgraded Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) rating on Thursday, August 20. Zacks has “Hold” rating and $6.25 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 18 by Roth Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Monday, November 13. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Speculative Buy” on Monday, August 24. The stock of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, August 14.