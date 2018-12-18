Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 12.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 405 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.71M, down from 3,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $758.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $30.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1551.48. About 6.43M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – CASINO , AMAZON ARE SAID TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL: RTRS; 20/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 02/04/2018 – Amazon expects to compromise with its final choice, one person familiar told the Journal, saying the company believes “there is no American city that can provide for all their needs.”; 10/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon’s Alexa division has a “health & wellness” team of over a dozen people, focusing on areas like; 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Board Expected to Support Bezos at Shareholder Meeting (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Vollero to Step Down; Amazon’s Tim Stone to Replace Him

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 65.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 430,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.79 million, up from 657,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 2.54M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has declined 15.48% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.48% the S&P500.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 726,236 shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $277.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 36,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,633 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

More important recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Introducing Yandex’s Smartphone Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” on December 05, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “Why Did Yandex Launch a “Google Free” Android Phone? – The Motley Fool”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Russia pursues fine for Google over banned websites – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Yandex (YNDX) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Yandex N.V. had 30 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Raiffeisen to “Buy” on Monday, October 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Tuesday, August 4. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 26. Deutsche Bank maintained Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) rating on Thursday, April 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $4500 target. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of YNDX in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Tuesday, October 23 report. Citigroup downgraded the shares of YNDX in report on Friday, May 6 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 70.78 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 11/27/2018: LAIX,SALM,AMZN – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Half of Amazon HQ2 jobs in tech – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Amazon.com Stock Fell Monday – Motley Fool” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon partners with Orange; launches Nordics region – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. 2,028 shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T, worth $3.87M. WILKE JEFFREY A also sold $2.32M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 2,054 shares worth $3.90M. 1,929 shares were sold by Zapolsky David, worth $3.02M on Thursday, November 15. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of stock. $27.69 million worth of stock was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $960 target in Monday, November 28 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 12 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, August 28. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Sunday, July 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $710 target in Friday, October 23 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Aegis Capital on Friday, April 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ithaka Lc holds 26,991 shares or 8.04% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New England Professional Planning Grp holds 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 253 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mai Management owns 7,152 shares. Martin Currie Ltd has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gamco Incorporated Et Al reported 4,073 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Co Limited invested 0.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Charter reported 1,724 shares. Congress Asset Comm Ma has 59,219 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,071 shares. 3,456 were accumulated by Riverpark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,961 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Steadfast Capital Mngmt LP holds 34,783 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio.