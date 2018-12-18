Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 102.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 22,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,452 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.19M, up from 21,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 1.55 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Bid From International Paper Co; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Co Confirms Proposal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 76.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.50M, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $6.26 during the last trading session, reaching $227.64. About 3.53M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 12 by Pivotal Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 15. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, December 15 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Tuesday, October 16 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 12 with “Buy”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, January 24. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 19.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $7.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 163,494 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $88.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Taking A Trade Break: Weak Overseas Data Center Stage Despite Solid Retail Sales – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, CRM, ADBE – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 41,411 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Limited. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.23% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amp Cap has invested 0.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Notis has 0.43% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,980 shares. Macguire Cheswick Tuttle Invest Counsel Lc invested in 8,510 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Davenport & Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 31,847 shares. First Advsr Lp has 0.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 610,924 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,688 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,215 shares. Brown Advisory invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Merchants reported 1,100 shares stake. 87,404 were reported by Kames Public Ltd Com. Crow Point Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 832 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. $746,558 worth of stock was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, June 20. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73M. Ricks David A had bought 75 shares worth $19,607.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $487.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,112 shares to 153,328 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold IP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Korea holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 65,056 shares. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Veritable LP owns 15,599 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Butensky Cohen Finance Security reported 1.47% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 23,900 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, St Johns Investment Management Company Llc has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 45 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv reported 10,589 shares stake. First Dallas Securities reported 117,541 shares. Lourd Limited Liability reported 8,090 shares. Paloma Prtnrs invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Amer Tru Invest Advisors Ltd Company owns 38,215 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Com reported 0.03% stake. Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 26 shares.

More recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “US Markets Red on Monday – GuruFocus.com” on December 18, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackBerry Falls Into Q3 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018 was also an interesting one.