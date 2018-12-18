Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9950.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 56.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 57.45 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.57 billion, up from 571,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $104.15. About 34.43 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 3.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 12,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 338,733 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.31M, up from 326,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 434,966 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 2.83% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 EPS 69c-EPS 77c; 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 24/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at JMP Conference Jun 20; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $2.34 TO $2.42; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 49C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold IART shares while 69 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 71.80 million shares or 1.22% more from 70.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Company owns 202,529 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 144,600 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 4,062 shares. Hood River Management Llc has 185,752 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 70,948 shares. Stanley invested in 4,000 shares. 8,116 were reported by Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Renaissance Tech Llc invested in 358,160 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Trust Limited Partnership owns 389,720 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 4,266 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 16,900 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 4,626 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 759,746 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 39,980 shares.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $637.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 617,683 shares to 182,905 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 182,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 731,046 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Group Inc Lc holds 16,300 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shamrock Asset Lc reported 25,897 shares stake. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Com Il holds 4.87% or 394,272 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based American Century Cos has invested 2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas Yale Corp owns 0.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 49,575 shares. Compton Cap Management Inc Ri accumulated 2.19% or 48,386 shares. 625,975 are held by Menora Mivtachim Holding Ltd. Stanley has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Ptnrs has 223,197 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Boyar Asset Mgmt reported 83,191 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.33 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp owns 6.32M shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 2.99% or 77,819 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Another trade for 59,162 shares valued at $6.43 million was made by Capossela Christopher C on Friday, September 7. BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $4.45 million was made by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. Shares for $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $353.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 10,514 shares to 370,375 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 52,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72M shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).