Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 284.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 90,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.05M, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 665,679 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 36.93% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 41.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 16,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.17M, down from 39,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $102.8. About 858,632 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 1.22% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold PTC shares while 128 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 72.78 million shares or 4.51% less from 76.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whale Rock Capital Mgmt has 0.85% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Nantahala Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.07% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). American Gru Inc owns 7,551 shares. The California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Jefferies Ltd Liability has 24,942 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks has invested 0.28% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Loomis Sayles And Lp accumulated 157,968 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company holds 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 45,267 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation has 12,783 shares. Renaissance Lc reported 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.08% or 75,299 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 2,081 shares. 2.53M were accumulated by Carmignac Gestion.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $813.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 24,300 shares to 10,900 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,661 shares, and cut its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 97.07 million shares or 4.22% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highland Mgmt LP has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Cookson Peirce & Co has 0.63% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 56,857 shares. 7,703 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company. Kingdon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 104,282 shares. Skytop Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 73,960 shares or 8.27% of the stock. Nomura Hldg Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 121,715 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.17% or 49,800 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp, Texas-based fund reported 23,253 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 17,880 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc holds 6,004 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). World Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Sei Invs Company accumulated 0.06% or 119,005 shares. Moreover, Kj Harrison And Ptnrs Incorporated has 0.38% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 10,600 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 6,703 shares.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, up 72.88% or $0.86 from last year’s $1.18 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $232.22 million for 12.60 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.86% EPS growth.

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $37.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 13,573 shares to 67,672 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $8.38 million activity. 75,000 shares were bought by Viera Paul E, worth $10.05M. $24,720 worth of stock was sold by Sheresky Michael on Thursday, November 15.

