Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 13.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 9,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,403 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.12M, up from 68,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $91.92. About 367,597 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 30.73% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcasting Group (SBGI) by 15.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 12,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 66,042 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.87 million, down from 78,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 1.01 million shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has declined 15.08% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair Broadcasting holding on to WPIX; 21/05/2018 – FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION SEEKS NEW COMMENTS ON PROPOSED DIVESTITURES IN SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Sinclair Pharma in Talks to Secure New Distribution Agreement; 03/04/2018 – BuzzFeed News: One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the local; 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 9 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through; 26/04/2018 – Gasparino: Appeals Court Ruling Could Stop Sinclair Deal |; 09/05/2018 – Ben Becker: BREAKING: Fox buying seven TV stations from Sinclair for $910 million; 10/05/2018 – Denver Investment Advisors LLC Exits Sinclair Broadcast; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR TO REGAIN US DISTRIBUTION FOR SILHOUETTE INSTALIFT; 07/03/2018 – Sinclair Technologies, a Division of Norsat International Inc., Announces its Next Generation Public Safety Collinear Antennas – The Aurora™ SC Series

Among 9 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc had 30 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) rating on Tuesday, August 1. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $5500 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 5 report. Stephens maintained Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) rating on Tuesday, January 16. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $47.0 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, November 3. Wedbush maintained Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) on Thursday, February 23 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SBGI in report on Tuesday, December 18 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) on Thursday, February 23 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 6 by FBR Capital. The stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, September 27.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $158,390 activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 1.80% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.67 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $159.51M for 4.18 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SBGI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 61.62 million shares or 18.08% less from 75.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co has 134,700 shares. Beach Point Cap Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 930,661 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Lc owns 15,100 shares. Weber Alan W stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 56,435 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 6,162 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 2.10 million shares. Goodnow Grp Inc Limited Com reported 1.19M shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 150 shares. Voya Limited Company has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 28,714 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 89,619 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 115,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

