Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) stake by 31.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc acquired 40,508 shares as Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW)’s stock declined 48.01%. The Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc holds 170,085 shares with $1.53M value, up from 129,577 last quarter. Yrc Worldwide Inc now has $125.24 million valuation. The stock increased 5.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 1.51M shares traded or 71.24% up from the average. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 64.44% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.44% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 03/05/2018 – YRC Worldwide 1Q Rev $1.21B; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight January 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 6.1%; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q OPER REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.21B; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT YRC FREIGHT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 6.1% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: James Welch to Serve as a Senior Advisor; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Darren Hawkins Named CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ YRC Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YRCW); 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Hawkins Succeeds Welch as CEO; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT YRC FREIGHT, FEBRUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 1.3% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 03/05/2018 – YRC Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 44c

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) stake by 11.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc sold 178,600 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)’s stock declined 19.33%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 1.34 million shares with $19.94M value, down from 1.52 million last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc now has $12.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 7.65 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 11.49% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.49% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’

Among 3 analysts covering YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. YRC Worldwide had 4 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, August 22, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold YRCW shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.60 million shares or 1.31% less from 20.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Next Fin Group holds 0% of its portfolio in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) for 300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) for 1,129 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Morgan Stanley owns 85,138 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0% or 103,035 shares. Moreover, Indexiq Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) for 257,446 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 3,288 shares stake. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Penn Capital Mngmt invested in 411,258 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Northpointe Capital Lc owns 0.25% invested in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) for 192,879 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited has 0% invested in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Symons Capital reported 15,734 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Huntington Bancshares had 8 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, November 29 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 8. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, November 13. The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) rating on Wednesday, October 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $15 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of HBAN in report on Friday, November 16 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $329.21M for 9.50 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 32 investors sold HBAN shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 79 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 789.38 million shares or 0.99% less from 797.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 4.31M shares. Capital Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co has 30,305 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.06% or 910,441 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated owns 6,915 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Techs accumulated 18,300 shares. Qcm Cayman accumulated 10,386 shares. 11,756 are owned by North Star Asset Mgmt Inc. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 717,768 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Netherlands-based Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv has invested 1.62% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Convergence Invest Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 0.22% or 72,581 shares. Loomis Sayles Communications LP has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 7,883 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 555,401 are owned by Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.23% or 209,930 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 13.19M shares.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 sales for $1.56 million activity. The insider STEINOUR STEPHEN D bought 17,493 shares worth $235,723. Another trade for 42,608 shares valued at $624,454 was sold by Houston Helga. 6,750 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares with value of $93,683 were bought by NEU RICHARD W. Another trade for 68,777 shares valued at $1.11 million was made by McCullough Howell D. III on Friday, August 24. 4,820 shares were sold by RANSIER KATHLEEN H, worth $70,026. On Monday, July 30 Remiker Richard sold $81,715 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 5,254 shares.