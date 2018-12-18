White Elm Capital Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 7.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc acquired 7,400 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 103,100 shares with $16.99 million value, up from 95,700 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $364.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $141.72. About 11.39 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba

Marlin Business Services Corp (MRLN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.22, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 34 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 27 sold and reduced stock positions in Marlin Business Services Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 9.92 million shares, up from 9.84 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Marlin Business Services Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 21 Increased: 24 New Position: 10.

The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 78,844 shares traded or 469.56% up from the average. Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) has risen 5.72% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.72% the S&P500.

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiary, Marlin Leasing Corporation, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $276.95 million. It finances approximately 100 categories of commercial equipment, including copiers, security systems, computers and software, telecommunications equipment, and certain commercial and industrial equipment. It has a 8.25 P/E ratio. The company, through its other subsidiaries, also offers property insurance coverage on its equipment; and issues Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation -insured deposits and money market demand accounts.

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc holds 50.58% of its portfolio in Marlin Business Services Corp. for 3.00 million shares. Tieton Capital Management Llc owns 109,171 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broad Run Investment Management Llc has 1.31% invested in the company for 1.22 million shares. The California-based Kestrel Investment Management Corp has invested 1.08% in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 725,977 shares.

Analysts await Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MRLN’s profit will be $6.47M for 10.70 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Marlin Business Services Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.92% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 19 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, October 12. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 24 by UBS. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19500 target in Monday, November 26 report. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $224 target in Friday, August 24 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 10 report.

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 28,200 shares to 124,415 valued at $19.42 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) stake by 178,600 shares and now owns 1.34M shares. Godaddy Inc was reduced too.