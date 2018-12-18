Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 92.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 28,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,302 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $366,000, down from 30,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 4.09 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com

Cedar Hill Associates Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 283.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Hill Associates Llc bought 29,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 40,570 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.74 million, up from 10,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Hill Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $109.72. About 3.05 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 140,234 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Horizon Kinetics Limited Company has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Parsons Capital Incorporated Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 32,730 shares. Shine Inv Advisory reported 1,713 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 10,255 shares. Moreover, Landscape Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10,962 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt LP holds 1.39% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.25M shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 5.58M shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.4% or 2.25M shares in its portfolio. Valinor Limited Partnership has 3.51% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 592,700 shares. 6,276 were reported by Fiduciary Trust. Riverpark Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Janney Limited Liability Corp owns 80,477 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $366.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,493 shares to 1,584 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Among 58 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 52 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Salesforce.com had 274 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, November 19, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Brean Capital on Tuesday, January 12. Pacific Crest maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Thursday, November 19. Pacific Crest has “Overweight” rating and $95 target. BTIG Research initiated salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Thursday, September 10. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $88 target. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by Jefferies. On Thursday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Neutral” rating by BNP Paribas on Thursday, August 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Saturday, August 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 8 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.95M for 143.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 188 sales for $185.66 million activity. 653 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $91,353 on Monday, October 22. Benioff Marc had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.32M. Harris Parker sold $254,248 worth of stock. Conway Craig sold $29,298 worth of stock. $16.51 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Allanson Joe. Hawkins Mark J sold $1.13 million worth of stock.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 140,638 shares worth $15.05M. The insider Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44M. IGER ROBERT A had sold 47,733 shares worth $5.73M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 333,869 shares. First Retail Bank reported 1.11% stake. Jag Lc owns 23,030 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gam Holdg Ag has 0.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ameriprise Incorporated reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). National Bank owns 0.86% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 71,372 shares. 39,262 are owned by Rampart Invest Ltd Llc. 192,119 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Limited Com. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP reported 47,735 shares stake. Liberty Cap Mgmt, Michigan-based fund reported 28,373 shares. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm stated it has 2,469 shares. Smead Cap holds 3.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 733,062 shares. Staley Capital Advisers reported 5,168 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1,031 were reported by Csat Inv Advisory L P. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 329,883 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 12 report. Pivotal Research upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, February 5. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 10. As per Tuesday, March 14, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim. The rating was upgraded by Hilliard Lyons to “Buy” on Tuesday, August 25. On Thursday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Hold”. On Friday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 5 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 20 by Morgan Stanley.