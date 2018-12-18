Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 54,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 761,374 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.55M, down from 815,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 21.20M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer, Allergan Win Out as Tax Benefits Blunt Repatriation Blow

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 115.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 54,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.88 million, up from 47,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $64.73. About 6.29M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Evofem Shares Up as Birth Control Gel Succeeds in Phase III – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 26, 2018 : CTL, GE, QQQ, RF, TEVA, HAL, BAC, INTC, AAPL, GILD, XEL, STLD – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tesaro Stock Sinks in Aftermath of Sale Rumors – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: New Jersey Resources, Conmed and Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.54 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.