Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd (T) by 4.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,061 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.76 million, up from 220,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in At&T Inc Com Usd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 30.48M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton (BHP) by 34.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 8,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.37% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,616 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $778,000, down from 23,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Billiton for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.3. About 4.35 million shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) has risen 9.41% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – FY IRON ORE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REDUCED TO BETWEEN 272 AND 274 MT (100% BASIS) REFLECTING CAR DUMPER RELIABILITY ISSUES; 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Pemex to operate two shallow water projects with partners; 05/03/2018 – SHELL SAYS BHP SHALE `FITS PROFILE’ FOR EXPANSION; 19/03/2018 – (((Charles Gaba))): @robinmarty not sure myself yet but @MPKalina is a good source for BHP stuff…; 18/04/2018 – BHP CEO Says Shale Sale Progressing to Plan; Bids Expected by June; 12/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. states slow Trump offshore oil drilling expansion plan; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25; 18/04/2018 – BHP FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE FOR OLYMPIC DAM COPPER CUT TO 135K TONS; 15/05/2018 – BHP Making Good Progress on US Shale Sale, Says CEO; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES CHINA’S STEEL INDUSTRY REMAINING PROFITABLE

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $176.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11,730 shares to 38,020 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 4,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “BHP on Track to Meet Iron Ore Guidance Despite Derailed Train – Investing News Network” on November 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Save Us, Amazon – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon to develop Australia’s West Barracouta natural gas project – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “BHP officially drops ‘Billiton’ from name – MINING.com” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Among 26 analysts covering BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE:BHP), 11 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) had 63 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 29 by Barclays Capital. HSBC initiated the shares of BHP in report on Thursday, November 10 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, September 20. On Tuesday, February 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 4 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, July 22 by Liberum Capital. Barclays Capital downgraded BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) on Tuesday, November 10 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) earned “Underperform” rating by BNP Paribas on Thursday, August 27. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BHP in report on Wednesday, April 4 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: No Rush To Unload This Asset – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Will Soon Become An LNG Exporter – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Merger Synergy – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Apache, Waste Management And More – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: December 18, 2018.