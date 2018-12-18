Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 53.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 30,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 26,455 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, down from 56,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 17.83M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 1,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,934 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.84M, up from 179,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $165.55. About 21.64M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. Shares for $418,774 were sold by OLSON LAURIE J on Monday, August 13.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 20 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 4 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 16. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Sunday, January 28. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, November 2. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Monday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, November 29. Piper Jaffray maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Wednesday, August 2. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $5200 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 31 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 828,149 shares. Amarillo Financial Bank has invested 1.73% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 2.24 million shares. Sumitomo Life invested in 1% or 188,669 shares. First Long Island Invsts Llc reported 2.34% stake. Omers Administration has invested 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 61,429 shares. Renaissance Inv Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 30,972 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 927,569 shares. 580,434 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland). Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Company stated it has 27,301 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Saratoga And invested in 0.02% or 6,670 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri stated it has 228,991 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Mount Vernon Associates Inc Md has 33,388 shares.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $156.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Ads (NYSE:BP) by 24,384 shares to 179,344 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell A Plc by 16,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Hpt Hsptlty Prpreit (NYSE:HPT).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.52 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $890.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 133,595 shares to 460,999 shares, valued at $32.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,379 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E, worth $2.98 million on Monday, July 9.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 30 by Citigroup. Oppenheimer downgraded the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, April 27 to “Perform” rating. The firm earned “Long-Term Buy” rating on Thursday, October 27 by Hilliard Lyons. The rating was downgraded by OTR Global to “Negative” on Thursday, January 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, January 27. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 26. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, November 3. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Monday, February 12.