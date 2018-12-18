Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to pay $0.08 on Feb 1, 2019; Cps Technologies (CPSH) Shorts Decreased By 28.12%

Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) is expected to pay $0.08 on Feb 1, 2019. (NYSE:WWW) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Wolverine World Wide Inc’s current price of $31.91 translates into 0.25% yield. Wolverine World Wide Inc’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Nov 1, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.91. About 587,450 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has risen 11.97% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Rev $534.1M; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 37C; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Emagin; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 EPS $1.92-EPS $2.02; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.24 BLN TO $2.32 BLN; 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates LSF10 Wolverine Investments At ‘B’; Otlk Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wolverine World Wide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWW); 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Gross Margin 42.7%

Cps Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:CPSH) had a decrease of 28.12% in short interest. CPSH’s SI was 2,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 28.12% from 3,200 shares previously. With 6,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Cps Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s short sellers to cover CPSH’s short positions. The SI to Cps Technologies Corp’s float is 0.03%. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 27,314 shares traded or 373.79% up from the average. CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) has risen 8.56% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSH News: 23/05/2018 CPS Technologies Corp. Announces Sales and Marketing Team Expansion

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and gas and oil markets. The company has market cap of $17.03 million. The Company’s products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

Among 7 analysts covering Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Wolverine World Wide had 7 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Wednesday, August 1. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 17 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $40 target in Thursday, November 8 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $40 target in Thursday, August 30 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by CL King. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $41 target in Monday, August 6 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, August 16.

Since August 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.64 million activity. On Friday, August 10 the insider GERBER WILLIAM K sold $37,170. JEPPESEN MICHAEL sold $1.86M worth of stock or 49,151 shares. Shares for $750,432 were sold by WOODWORTH RICHARD.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, makes, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It has a 30.89 P/E ratio. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; childrenÂ’s footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

