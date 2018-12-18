Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 8.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 7,549 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 13.51%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 78,337 shares with $5.74 million value, down from 85,886 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $33.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.16. About 1.03 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director

Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Stamps Com Inc Com New (STMP) stake by 99.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,840 shares as Stamps Com Inc Com New (STMP)’s stock declined 28.25%. The Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Llc holds 28 shares with $6,000 value, down from 5,868 last quarter. Stamps Com Inc Com New now has $2.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $152.27. About 317,759 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has risen 1.30% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Sysco, one of Houstonâ€™s largest public companies, to cut jobs in 2019 – Houston Business Journal” on December 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco’s Innovative E-Commerce Platform, Supplies on the Fly, Partners with Frieda’s Specialty Produce – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows Virtusa, CenturyLink, JC Penney, L Brands, State Street, and Sysco Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Reports Progress of â€œDelivering A Better Tomorrowâ€ in 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play â€“ It’s Not All Discretionary Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $1.24 billion activity. TILGHMAN RICHARD G sold $368,550 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider Frank Joshua D. sold $101.38 million. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 2.22M shares worth $147.23 million. The insider Grade Joel T. sold $1.19 million. The insider Todd Brian R sold 9,147 shares worth $675,232.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold SYY shares while 360 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 398.07 million shares or 2.25% less from 407.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fairview Cap Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3.19% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bb&T has 129,921 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1.08 million shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Limited Liability Corp accumulated 35 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 344,812 are owned by Shayne Ltd. Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,763 shares. Moreover, Qs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 55,374 shares. Schnieders Cap Limited Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 3,600 shares stake. Nine Masts, Hong Kong-based fund reported 15,893 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs holds 27,441 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt invested in 38,271 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lvm Cap Mgmt Limited Mi reported 10,818 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, August 14 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Sell” rating by Pivotal Research on Friday, August 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, November 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, November 6 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 6 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. SYY’s profit will be $389.85 million for 21.39 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.58% negative EPS growth.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 398,827 shares to 406,101 valued at $29.61M in 2018Q3. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,913 shares and now owns 252,058 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Stamps.com had 3 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 22 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 21 by FBR Capital.

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Stamps.com Stock Just Popped 10% – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Opens a Sorting Facility, Expands Birmingham Presence – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “TE Connectivity Bumps Up Dividend & Increases Share Buyback – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ETF & Stock Picks to Bet on Upbeat Retail Sales in November – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon, Stamps.com drop on suggested USPS hike – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $2.90 million activity. Buerba Sebastian sold $624,031 worth of stock. 1,200 Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) shares with value of $223,488 were sold by Khechfe Amine.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold STMP shares while 80 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 15.92 million shares or 1.76% more from 15.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 114 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Smithfield Trust reported 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 86 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp reported 34,090 shares. Moreover, Cim Limited Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 0.01% or 42,013 shares. Point72 Asset LP owns 18,600 shares. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,330 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 46,437 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd invested 0.08% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $2.77 earnings per share, down 35.58% or $1.53 from last year’s $4.3 per share. STMP’s profit will be $50.14M for 13.74 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual earnings per share reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.96% EPS growth.