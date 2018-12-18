Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 18.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 188,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $83.09M, up from 995,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.99. About 1.80 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS; 08/05/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger…; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile in August hired a lobbying firm tied to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 08/05/2018 – Legere and Claure at FCC Again Selling T-Mobile, Sprint Merger; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 1,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,190 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.14M, up from 17,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.05B market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $15.01 during the last trading session, reaching $331.14. About 3.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – Last year, Boeing launched a services business, which announced deals worth nearly $1 billion in February; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 62,467 shares to 132,658 shares, valued at $36.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 745,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 540,413 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Among 33 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 27 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. T-Mobile US had 87 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 27 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, November 6 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 5 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 28 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, October 2, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Market Perform” on Thursday, March 24. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, October 25. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 21 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 16 by Nomura.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IYZ, T, TMUS, MSI: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “T-Mobile Brings Innovative Service Offerings for Holidays – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Report: Developing Opportunities within T-Mobile US, Philip Morris International, Sirius XM, Universal Health Services, Valero Energy, and Dunkin’ Brands Group â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile Achieves 5G Data Transmission on Low-Band Spectrum – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brinker Inc accumulated 8,614 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 2.89 million shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership has 106,895 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First accumulated 0.04% or 5,514 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). British Columbia Management Corporation has 0.09% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% or 59,888 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd invested 0.41% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gamco Et Al reported 439,891 shares stake. Graham Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 52,133 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 618,920 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 164,395 shares stake. Eii Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% or 1,926 shares in its portfolio.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $273.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,647 shares to 4,915 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 9,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,208 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aimz Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 972 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Principal Financial Group Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 1.09M shares. Renaissance Gru Limited invested in 1.16% or 89,443 shares. Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Co has 0.68% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,595 shares. Lincoln National Corporation has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Llc holds 1,265 shares. Bailard holds 0.05% or 2,080 shares in its portfolio. Parkside National Bank And Trust owns 1,407 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv invested in 1,532 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White owns 14,139 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Stillwater Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Neville Rodie Shaw reported 43,411 shares stake. Union Commercial Bank Corp holds 1,448 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Ashfield Prtnrs Limited accumulated 0.7% or 16,774 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “$10 Billion Order Loss For Boeing? – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Make Mine Vanilla: Dull Jobs Report Might Be Just What’s Needed After Wild Week – Benzinga” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Undervalued Or Overvalued? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How Boeing Is Propping Up the Dow – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Airbus Narrows Gap, Boeing Still Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.