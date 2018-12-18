Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (Call) (BLUE) by 11.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.16 million, down from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $103.43. About 1.48 million shares traded or 88.24% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 39.16% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ bluebird bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLUE); 22/05/2018 – Lupagen & Humanigen to explore point-of-care CAR-T therapy; 17/05/2018 – Obsidian Presents Preclinical Data at ASGCT Showing Advancement of Its Regulated lL12 and lL15 Programs to Enable Safer and More Effective CAR-T Therapies; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignancies; 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of LentiGlobinTM Gene Therapy in Patients with Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multi; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 3.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.66M, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 11.00M shares traded or 262.02% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 14.13% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.13% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH

Among 24 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. XPO Logistics had 96 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, January 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 11 by Oppenheimer. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) rating on Friday, November 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. As per Wednesday, November 2, the company rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 2 with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of XPO in report on Friday, February 9 with “Outperform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) on Wednesday, November 11 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Tuesday, September 29 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold XPO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 94.33 million shares or 2.63% more from 91.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). World Asset Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,488 shares. Daiwa has 4,160 shares. Green Square Ltd Llc reported 0.13% stake. 7,048 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited. First Western Cap Mgmt Com holds 1.56% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 3,047 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Co owns 1.11 million shares. Captrust Fin Advisors reported 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 54,374 are held by Oppenheimer. Steinberg Asset Lc, New York-based fund reported 15,440 shares. 2.67M were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Korea Investment Corporation holds 0.29% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 543,799 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 750 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis invested 3.88% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Rhumbline Advisers has 155,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.45 per share. XPO’s profit will be $107.91M for 15.37 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “41 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – XPO Shares Stage Steep Drop As Company’s 2019 Earnings Growth May Fall Under Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – At XPO Logistics, I.T. Kept Up With One Acquisition After Another – Benzinga” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “3 Stocks Lower on Bearish Analyst Attention – Schaeffers Research” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “XPO LOGISTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. – XPO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 34 investors sold BLUE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.18 million shares or 8.40% more from 51.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atria Investments Ltd Llc reported 1,552 shares. Proshare Advsrs has invested 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Cap Int Sarl holds 0.54% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 38,500 shares. Us Retail Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Prudential Fincl accumulated 2,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Mckinley Lc Delaware invested in 2,146 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 5,920 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). C Grp Hldgs A S has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Laurion Management LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 103,038 shares. B Riley Wealth holds 0.08% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) or 2,300 shares. Rothschild Com Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated holds 3,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $-2.78 earnings per share, down 10.32% or $0.26 from last year’s $-2.52 per share. After $-2.73 actual earnings per share reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 28 analysts covering bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), 18 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. bluebird bio has $309.0 highest and $14 lowest target. $188.08’s average target is 81.84% above currents $103.43 stock price. bluebird bio had 110 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, October 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, December 11. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, November 30 report. The company was maintained on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Sell” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, June 23. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 2 to “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 15 by Oppenheimer. As per Tuesday, June 6, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) earned “Buy” rating by William Blair on Monday, March 5. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, December 20 with “Hold”.

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 11 – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CRM Earnings, AMD and PZZA – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Dec 18, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Asia shares sink as global growth worries deepen – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China blue-chips end down, Shanghai up as investors await govt meeting – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.