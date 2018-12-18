Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 148.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.03% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 8,208 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14M, up from 3,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.16. About 373,930 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has declined 10.15% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 29.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 370,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.04 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 2.71 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 6.97% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.21 million activity.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $341.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7,000 shares to 23,500 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co..

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 9.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.61 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $200.95M for 6.89 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold NRZ shares while 64 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 157.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 157.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Allied Advisory reported 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). M&T Bancorporation Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 761,799 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highvista Strategies Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,700 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.25% or 189,183 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability Co has 27,150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of New York Mellon invested in 3.02 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial invested in 0% or 53,306 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 198,534 are held by Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Natixis holds 0.06% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 615,497 shares. 11,180 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Geode Management Ltd reported 3.83M shares. Beck Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.69% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Since July 12, 2018, it had 26 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $526.32 million activity. Fortanet Francisco also sold $62,470 worth of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on Wednesday, November 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.89, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold IFF shares while 108 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 61.76 million shares or 20.47% more from 51.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Moreover, Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Axa invested in 0.02% or 30,023 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 8,365 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 7,836 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 0.04% or 25,958 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Company Of America owns 224 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dean Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 6,556 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 8,200 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 0.07% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 2.29M shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 4,726 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 18,274 shares in its portfolio.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $87.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,855 shares to 29,096 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,767 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).