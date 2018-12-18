Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 75.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 365,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,007 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.91M, down from 484,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 633,733 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has declined 4.53% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) by 29.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 17,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.59M, down from 59,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 167,362 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 33.77% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 43.68% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.87 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $194.43 million for 8.06 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold VOYA shares while 131 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 155.31 million shares or 3.29% less from 160.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6,942 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penn Capital Mgmt holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 35,489 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Pension Ser reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Lsv Asset reported 2.69 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 63,635 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.06% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 9,011 shares. 298,038 are owned by Kirr Marbach Ltd In. Moore Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 950,000 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0% or 9,036 shares. Dnb Asset As, Norway-based fund reported 15,800 shares. Ci Invs reported 37,413 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,254 shares to 112,377 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 37,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,873 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Among 18 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Voya Financial had 56 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 31. As per Thursday, December 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 9 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 25 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VOYA in report on Tuesday, November 13 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, November 10 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 17 with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 11 to “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, November 9 report. The stock of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 5 by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 5,257 shares valued at $322,296 was made by Frost Ronald on Wednesday, November 7. Karras Nolan E. sold 2,000 shares worth $122,550. The insider Lampropoulos Justin J. sold 20,000 shares worth $1.22 million. $546,053 worth of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) was sold by Millner F. Ann on Wednesday, October 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MMSI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 49.85 million shares or 8.91% more from 45.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Mercantile holds 4,119 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 10,828 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 85,648 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 992,114 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Blair William & Co Il holds 15,399 shares. Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 158,973 shares. Millrace Asset Grp stated it has 0.99% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.14% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Los Angeles Management And Equity has 18,488 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 166,105 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 4,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 124,474 shares stake. Perceptive Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 994,198 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Tower Cap (Trc) has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 1,028 shares.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.33 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $24.67M for 29.88 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical had 31 analyst reports since October 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 24. The stock of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Sunday, October 8. The stock of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MMSI in report on Wednesday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, April 26. Wells Fargo maintained Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) rating on Monday, June 4. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $58 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, March 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 28 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, October 26.