Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Ser C (LBTYK) by 18.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 25,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,404 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63 million, up from 139,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Ser C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 2.05 million shares traded. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 23.89% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 22.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 131,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 717,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.88M, up from 586,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 1.96 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 25 report. Jefferies maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Friday, April 13. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $12200 target. As per Monday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 23 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 20 by Cowen & Co. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 8 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, September 25, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15700 target in Thursday, March 22 report. As per Wednesday, July 22, the company rating was initiated by SunTrust. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, October 23.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Worried Should You Be About AbbVie’s $5.8 Billion Boondoggle? – Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Just Solidified Evidence Of Blockbuster Drug With Long-Term Study – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J weighing on big biopharma players – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why AbbVie Stock Surged 21.1% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie terminates enrollment in late-stage study of Rova-T in lung cancer on safety signal; shares down 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O also sold $3.82M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 5,400 shares valued at $496,274 was bought by TILTON GLENN F. $8.81 million worth of stock was sold by Schumacher Laura J on Tuesday, December 4. SEVERINO MICHAEL also sold $4.88M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 17. RAPP EDWARD J bought $99,909 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 20. $1.50M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A on Tuesday, December 11.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,333 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $48.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 91,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.89 million shares, and cut its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC).