Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 18.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 4,200 shares as the company's stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,775 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.53M, up from 22,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.52. About 5.45 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500.

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 11.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 72,500 shares as the company's stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 569,234 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72.62M, down from 641,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $53.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $92.95. About 3.39M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $99,909 worth of stock. Shares for $4.88M were sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL on Friday, August 17. Another trade for 16,850 shares valued at $1.50M was sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81M. CHASE WILLIAM J sold 60,000 shares worth $5.40M. The insider TILTON GLENN F bought $496,274.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset accumulated 20,054 shares. Insurance Company Tx invested in 139,990 shares or 0.65% of the stock. First Merchants reported 51,162 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct reported 3.45% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The New York-based Spears Abacus Advisors Limited has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Van Eck Associate has 182,305 shares. Moreover, Lederer & Associate Investment Counsel Ca has 1.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bruce Communications Incorporated holds 4.98% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 271,915 shares. Natixis owns 2.11 million shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Stralem & Company, a New York-based fund reported 107,585 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Lc owns 16,476 shares. Accredited Investors owns 4,046 shares. Cetera Advsr accumulated 0.15% or 33,324 shares.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $530.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,475 shares to 155,570 shares, valued at $17.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Tuesday, November 6. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $115 target. Jefferies maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Friday, August 18. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $94.0 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 7 by Credit Suisse. Atlantic Securities initiated AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, December 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 1 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 18 by Leerink Swann. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 22 by Leerink Swann. Credit Suisse maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Friday, April 27. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $104 target. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Tuesday, December 1 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, October 16.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $755,551 activity. 2,489 shares valued at $317,203 were sold by Trice David W on Thursday, September 27. $229,039 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares were sold by TEXTOR DONALD F.

Among 42 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 32 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. EOG Resources had 155 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 5 by Citigroup. On Friday, April 13 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, April 23. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $14600 target. On Thursday, September 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Robert W. Baird maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Wednesday, August 30. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $114.0 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Tuesday, June 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 10. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Thursday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, May 29.

