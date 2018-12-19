Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 289.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 28,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,606 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.15M, up from 9,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 2.63 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 3,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,168 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.81 million, down from 97,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $85.11. About 1.95M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $26.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (CURE) by 15,096 shares to 6,947 shares, valued at $463,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 15,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,900 shares, and cut its stake in Deutsche Bk Ag Ldn Brh (DGP).

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $267.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,240 shares to 89,283 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.08 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.