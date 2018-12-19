Abrams Capital Management Lp increased Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) stake by 20.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Abrams Capital Management Lp acquired 539,203 shares as Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX)’s stock rose 6.50%. The Abrams Capital Management Lp holds 3.19M shares with $303.30 million value, up from 2.65 million last quarter. Express Scripts Hldg Co now has $54.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $96.69. About 6.87 million shares traded or 67.28% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Review Follows Announcement Cigna Will Acquire Express Scripts; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Cigna Buying Express Scripts; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO. TO CANCEL INVESTOR DAY MEETING; 08/03/2018 – Cigna grabs vital scale with $67bn deal for Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – Express Scripts Expects Total Adjusted Claims for the 2Q of 2018 to Be in the Range of 335 M to 345 M; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA, EXPRESS SCRIPTS HELD TALKS WITH OTHER FIRMS BEFORE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS 1Q REV. $24.77B, EST. $24.86B; 09/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – IF MERGER DEAL TERMINATED BY EITHER CO, CIGNA UNDER FURTHER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CIGNA MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO REVERSE FEE OF $2.1 BLN

Among 5 analysts covering Post Holdings (NYSE:POST), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Post Holdings had 5 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Vertical Group given on Wednesday, June 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Tuesday, November 13 with “Buy” rating. See Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) latest ratings:

13/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $110 New Target: $115 Maintain

05/10/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $97 New Target: $115 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $115 Initiates Coverage On

14/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $105 Maintain

27/06/2018 Broker: Vertical Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) stake by 186,300 shares to 21.17 million valued at $403.41 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Global Eagle Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) stake by 477,571 shares and now owns 6.52M shares. Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Selway Asset Mgmt owns 50,913 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corporation holds 0.21% or 38,341 shares. De Burlo Gp stated it has 19,155 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.27% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 78,399 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust invested in 0.04% or 2,324 shares. Wealthtrust reported 0.01% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Mai Mngmt has 8,404 shares. Convergence Prtnrs Limited Liability has 2,298 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 4,882 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co owns 0.05% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 14,887 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.03% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Manikay Prtnrs Lc holds 8.7% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) or 1.31 million shares. Asset holds 41,025 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 7,620 are owned by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd.

Among 4 analysts covering Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Express Scripts Holding had 4 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Leerink Swann maintained Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) on Thursday, November 1 with “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $96.9 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 18 investors sold Post Holdings, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 70.96 million shares or 5.43% less from 75.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.05% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 532,915 shares. Global Endowment Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 6,170 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Numerixs Inv Tech Inc invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Shelton Mngmt holds 4,823 shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma holds 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 324,755 shares. Anderson Hoagland & holds 0.58% or 10,583 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Incorporated accumulated 2,750 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 24,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Freestone Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 8,743 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Com reported 202,343 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 7,512 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 116 shares. Maverick Capital Limited invested in 39,840 shares.

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.14 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition, and Private Brands. It has a 14.96 P/E ratio. It makes, markets, and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal products; and egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products.

The stock increased 2.22% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.1. About 305,949 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 18.72% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%