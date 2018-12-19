Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 55.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,761 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03M, up from 5,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 159,387 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has declined 12.98% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Silicon Motion Techn (SIMO) by 96.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 5,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,837 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $635,000, up from 6,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Techn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 340,634 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 35.36% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.36, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold MIDD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 53.69 million shares or 8.59% less from 58.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teton Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.5% or 44,400 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 69,714 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 181,058 shares. Amp Cap Investors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 14,764 shares. 74,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 6,607 shares. 1.15M are owned by Neuberger Berman Gru. Parametric Limited Liability reported 0.04% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 109 shares. Echo Street Ltd Llc reported 463,943 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 19,820 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mgmt Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 70,255 shares. Etrade Management Limited holds 1,741 shares. Blair William Il has 24,157 shares.

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How The Pieces Add Up: IECS Targets $27 – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Middleby, Just Energy Group, Global Payments, VAREX IMAGING, ABIOMED, and SolarEdge Technologies â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Middbely (MIDD) Grows on Acquisitions Amid Margin Pressure – Nasdaq” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Middleby’s Crown Food Buyout to Boost Steam Cooking Business – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Middleby (MIDD) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Middleby had 28 analyst reports since November 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) rating on Tuesday, February 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $157 target. Deutsche Bank maintained The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) on Friday, November 17 with “Hold” rating. Buckingham Research upgraded the shares of MIDD in report on Monday, September 24 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, November 18, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) rating on Friday, September 14. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $130 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MIDD in report on Friday, September 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 12 by Roth Capital. The stock of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 10 by Citigroup.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxar Technologies Ltd by 127,292 shares to 158,542 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 14,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,507 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Silicon Motion Is Back In Business – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) CEO Wallace Kou on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Silicon Motion: Take A Broader View – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview: 3 Hot Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Silicon Motion: What Happened To Its Predictability – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2018.