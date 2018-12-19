Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 1.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $81.17 million, up from 353,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $181.81. About 574,025 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 8.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 715 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,577 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $585.02 million, down from 8,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 4.25M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Palo Alto Networks Turn Up the Heat This Earnings Season? – Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Long-Term Growth Stocks – Cramer’s Mad Money (12/11/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks names Google’s Singh as new president – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 367,900 shares to 682,900 shares, valued at $17.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 31,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,805 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 23 sales for $92.37 million activity. Another trade for 1,979 shares valued at $463,512 was sold by MERESMAN STANLEY J. 4,000 shares valued at $856,330 were sold by Klarich Lee on Thursday, August 9. 30,000 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $7.04M were sold by ZUK NIR. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D had sold 40,000 shares worth $9.41 million on Friday, September 14. Shares for $6.96M were sold by Anderson Mark.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PANW shares while 187 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 0.14% more from 73.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Three Peaks Mgmt Ltd invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.57% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 41,344 are owned by Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Com. Cohen & Steers has 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.04% or 17,500 shares. Barometer Cap Inc stated it has 34,550 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,775 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 10 shares. Choate Investment reported 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com invested in 1,538 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Financial Corp invested 0.15% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Llc invested 0.46% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 2,330 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 5,205 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 203,699 shares.

Among 54 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 43 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 239 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, November 30. As per Friday, October 13, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 27 by Stephens. DA Davidson initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 16 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 27 by Citigroup. First Analysis upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $160.0 target in Friday, September 1 report.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NDSN, GILD, TLRD – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD), Scholar Rock (SRRK) Announce Pact to Develop Novel Therapies for Fibrotic Diseases – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Gilead Sciences, Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Exelixis – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: New Jersey Resources, Conmed and Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11B for 10.15 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Star Inv Mgmt invested in 1,973 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Weatherstone Capital Management has invested 0.4% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Edge Wealth Management Lc reported 1.89% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 1.22% or 117,008 shares. Davy Asset holds 6,074 shares. Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 90,355 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.36% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ameritas Investment Prns Inc invested in 0.17% or 47,216 shares. Fulton State Bank Na reported 50,394 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Federated Pa reported 232,102 shares stake. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 793,885 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank stated it has 1.73% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13,184 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Highstreet Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 51,990 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 139 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 26. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 18 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Sunday, October 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, November 14. As per Wednesday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8200 target in Thursday, July 27 report. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 31 by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 6. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, July 29 report. As per Thursday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $18.19 million activity.