Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 6.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 3,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,347 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.29M, down from 47,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.89% or $8.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 21.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TO ANSWER EU PARLIAMENT IN PERSON AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK ON PERSONAL DATA USE -SPEAKER TAJANI; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Justice Chief Vera Jourova: Misuse of Personal Data of Facebook Users ‘Horrifying, if Confirmed’; 24/03/2018 – UK investigators search London office of firm at centre of Facebook data storm; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 19/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS MISUSE FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES OF PERSONAL DATA BELONGING TO FACEBOOK USERS — IF CONFIRMED — IS NOT ACCEPTABLE; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Brooks: VIDEO: Brooks Questions Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO; 23/05/2018 – Facebook wants to be taken seriously in the workplace and is counting on Okta for help; 23/05/2018 – Facebook Loses EU Friends as Bloc’s Lawmakers Weigh Break Up; 22/03/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook must confront its Asian shortcomings; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Democrats: Facebook ‘Embeds’ Could Break Campaign Finance Law

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $280,000, down from 6,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $112.36. About 1.64M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 18.85 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 21 the stock rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Vetr downgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, August 27. Vetr has “Buy” rating and $92.96 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 18 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, January 4, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Monday, December 12, the company rating was upgraded by Societe Generale. As per Thursday, January 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 1. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 12 report.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Shares for $18.53M were sold by Khan Mehmood. 5,500 shares valued at $587,364 were sold by Narasimhan Laxman on Thursday, October 4. Spanos Mike had sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26M on Wednesday, October 31.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: PEP, INCY – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 19, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Today’s Pickup: “The last thing I need is more data. I need more information,” Trucking Exec Tells Vendors – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Sports Retailers Disrupting the Industry Heading into 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 15.65 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 30 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 23 by Loop Capital. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, July 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $185 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 30. Deutsche Bank maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. Zuckerberg Mark also sold $100.45M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. The insider Stretch Colin sold $130,500. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $6.33 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, September 11. On Wednesday, October 10 Sandberg Sheryl sold $8.52M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. On Wednesday, August 29 FISCHER DAVID B. sold $10.77 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 61,103 shares. 2,268 shares valued at $308,017 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Tuesday, November 27.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Facebook (FB) – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Facebook (FB) Stock Will Bounce Back – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Fund Managers’ Latest Worry: Corporate Debt – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Russia disinformation report calls out big tech – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: A Rare Second Chance Or A Trap? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

