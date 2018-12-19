Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 157.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.08 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 183,348 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 30.47% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 22 Days; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 97.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 95,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $261,000, down from 98,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 470,643 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aerie (AERI) Earnings Miss in Q2, Rhopressa Performs Well – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Sun Pharma’s Xelpros for lowering IOP in glaucoma patients – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals to Present at Ophthalmology Futures Forums in Vienna, Austria – Business Wire” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Jun 08, 2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) CEO Vicente Jr Anido Sold $9.3 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on June 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Invitae, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Gevo, Global Medical REIT, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, and Toll Brothers â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had 55 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 5. As per Friday, October 28, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. H.C. Wainwright initiated the shares of AERI in report on Tuesday, September 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Thursday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Mizuho maintained Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) on Wednesday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 15.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 selling transactions for $20.70 million activity. On Friday, September 14 the insider RUBINO RICHARD J sold $120. 190,000 shares were sold by MITRO THOMAS A, worth $11.45 million. 2,000 shares were bought by Cagle Gerald D., worth $83,493.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $997.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 55,000 shares to 70,045 shares, valued at $13.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,916 shares, and cut its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.35, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 43.94 million shares or 9.94% more from 39.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. C World Wide A S has 0.09% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.04% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). 1.39M are held by Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Com. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Co has 4,176 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,433 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 2,238 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity holds 0% or 8,360 shares. United Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Weiss Multi stated it has 30,118 shares. 4,375 are held by First Republic Inv Management. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated reported 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Kazazian Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 14,517 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Macquarie Grp reported 0.01% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 33,290 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Eastman Chemical Company had 71 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 31. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $92 target in Monday, August 7 report. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) earned “” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, September 3. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 5. Wells Fargo maintained Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) rating on Monday, October 30. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $102.0 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EMN in report on Monday, January 30 with “Equal Weight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, October 5. As per Monday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 60,525 shares to 155,996 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Emerging Markets Smallcap Dividend Fund (DGS) by 7,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold EMN shares while 221 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.12% less from 113.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel has 6,419 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jefferies Lc invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Jump Trading Lc invested in 5,075 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt reported 5,636 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 25,413 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 946,343 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Moreover, Personal Capital Advsr has 0.33% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.07% or 9,205 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund invested in 2,669 shares. Bluestein R H And invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Letko Brosseau And Associates holds 731,365 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 2.22 million shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 20,618 shares. Pinnacle Associate stated it has 6,596 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eastman Chemical goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Curt Espeland to Address the Citi Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 20, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. BOLDEA LUCIAN had sold 3,523 shares worth $364,912. $988,335 worth of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) was bought by RAISBECK DAVID W on Friday, December 7.