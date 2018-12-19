Among 3 analysts covering JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. JinkoSolar Holding Co had 3 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 14. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Wednesday, June 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”. See JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) latest ratings:

31/10/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $18 New Target: $12 Maintain

14/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

27/06/2018 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $12 Upgrade

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 8.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc acquired 4,783 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 13.51%. The Affinity Investment Advisors Llc holds 58,390 shares with $4.28 million value, up from 53,607 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $33.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $64.36. About 847,023 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $433.30 million. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials. It has a 8.59 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment maker basis.

It closed at $11.05 lastly. It is down 50.94% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 15/04/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: JinkoSolar obtains project debt on Viborillas; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 09/05/2018 – JinkoSolar Breaks World Record for P-type Monocrystalline Cell Efficiency; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Holding Sees 2018 Module Shipments 11.5-12 Gigawatts; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 09/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Receives “Top Brand PV” Seal from EuPD Research in Australia, Germany, and Austria; 17/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Extends Credit Limit with HSBC; 30/05/2018 – JINKOSOLAR GETS PID CERTIFICATION FROM TUV NORD FOR PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Sees 2018 Total Solar Module Shipments 11.5 Gw to 12 Gw

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold SYY shares while 360 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 398.07 million shares or 2.25% less from 407.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fund Mgmt reported 34,115 shares. Curbstone Mgmt holds 0.59% or 30,960 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cwm Limited Liability reported 9,227 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt owns 128,318 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Smith Salley And holds 0.08% or 6,820 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Liability Company has 9,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory has 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 22,291 shares. Private Advisor Grp Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lbmc Advsrs Ltd Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 10,615 shares. Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 0.12% or 19,859 shares. Nexus Inv Mgmt holds 10,700 shares. Moreover, Cambridge has 0.05% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 11,259 shares.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 57,954 shares to 6,430 valued at $249,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 58,380 shares and now owns 2,670 shares. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) was reduced too.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $1.24 billion activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $158.24M worth of stock or 2.12M shares. TILGHMAN RICHARD G sold $369,100 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Frank Joshua D. sold $158.24 million worth of stock. Grade Joel T. sold $1.19 million worth of stock or 17,438 shares. 9,147 shares valued at $675,232 were sold by Todd Brian R on Wednesday, August 15.