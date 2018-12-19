Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 9.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 8,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,205 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.10M, up from 92,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79.8. About 1.75 million shares traded or 22.49% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 31.02% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 8.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 12,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 133,920 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.17M, down from 146,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.02. About 1.02M shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 35.56% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 18.68% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $131.83M for 19.91 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.68% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $22.63 million activity. Barton Kurt D had sold 6,146 shares worth $488,607 on Wednesday, July 18. On Tuesday, September 4 SANDFORT GREGORY A sold $12.70 million worth of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 140,709 shares. Shares for $1.92M were sold by FRAZELL CHAD MICHAEL. PARRISH BENJAMIN F JR sold 5,000 shares worth $410,000.

Among 32 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Tractor Supply had 110 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 13 by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Zacks. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, October 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 30 by Northcoast. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Friday, October 28. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, April 9 with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5800 target in Thursday, July 27 report. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Perform” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Oppenheimer. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Friday, September 29 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 34 investors sold TSCO shares while 194 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 95.91 million shares or 0.58% less from 96.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 6,429 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 102 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset owns 44,238 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Element Limited Liability Corporation holds 50,173 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Comerica reported 5,260 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Federated Pa reported 91,987 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt has 370,006 shares. 16,580 were reported by Mount Vernon Associate Md. Moreover, First Advsrs LP has 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 2,260 were accumulated by Caprock Group Incorporated. Shanda Asset Mngmt Hldgs invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 104 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 2,450 shares.

Among 26 analysts covering Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Albemarle Corporation had 86 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 17, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, November 14 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Tuesday, October 17. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $149.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 13. On Friday, June 16 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, November 13. Suntrust Robinson maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Thursday, May 12 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, January 17 to “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, February 23, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $600,315 activity.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $970.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:COL) by 31,344 shares to 61,638 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,603 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 152 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 95.38 million shares or 0.76% less from 96.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gabelli Funds Llc invested in 100,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bbva Compass Savings Bank accumulated 8,096 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eaton Vance reported 112,875 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 47,879 shares. Ironwood Finance Limited Liability accumulated 150 shares. The Alabama-based Welch Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd accumulated 120,032 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Sir Cap Limited Partnership reported 119,885 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Inc Inc Ltd holds 53,282 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Invests reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cypress Gru reported 3,000 shares. Oceanic Invest Management Limited stated it has 2.12% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Lowe Brockenbrough accumulated 7,073 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc holds 5,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 18,950 shares.