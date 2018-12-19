Tt International increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 100.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 560,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $184.51 million, up from 559,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $136.89. About 22.80 million shares traded or 9.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Deere (DE) by 114.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11M, up from 3,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Deere for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $146.22. About 1.70M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 66 investors sold DE shares while 310 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 202.38 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Parsons Cap Management Ri has 0.08% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hills Bank & Trust Co invested in 0.2% or 5,066 shares. American Int holds 0.07% or 144,521 shares in its portfolio. First Eagle Inv Management Lc holds 1.82% or 4.81 million shares. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 7,487 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 15,736 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Lp invested 0.22% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ballentine Prns Limited Com stated it has 4,262 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt stated it has 4,615 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 34,661 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 10,051 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 5,819 shares. Moreover, Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc invested in 26,672 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.41% or 218,403 shares.

