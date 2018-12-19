Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 60.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 847,854 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $139.69M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $139.97. About 12.09 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 1.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 7,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 434,723 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.71M, down from 442,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 155,539 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 25.18% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

Among 15 analysts covering Dril Quip (NYSE:DRQ), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dril Quip had 48 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) on Monday, October 30 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, October 6 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Monday, November 2 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, July 28 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, April 28. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 9 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, July 31 report. The stock of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) earned “Hold” rating by Johnson Rice on Monday, February 22. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 29. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 17,054 shares to 98,732 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 23,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $2.01 million activity. $599,407 worth of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) was sold by Gariepy James A. on Sunday, October 28. DeBerry Blake T. had sold 2,000 shares worth $104,700. On Sunday, October 28 SHUKIS A P sold $32,614 worth of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) or 784 shares. On Monday, October 1 the insider Webster James C. sold $104,700.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 2,400.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.70, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 15 investors sold DRQ shares while 80 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.34 million shares or 4.51% less from 44.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Hsbc Public Limited reported 0% stake. 56,000 are held by Polaris Capital Mngmt Limited Co. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,080 shares. Voya Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.14% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 17,605 shares. Prns Limited Liability Co holds 49,426 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation stated it has 55,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Pnc Finance Serv Gp stated it has 814 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 239,460 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 966,717 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation reported 7,218 shares stake. Td Asset Management holds 0% or 19,020 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.07% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 8,000 shares.

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 25 by Wedbush. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, September 17. As per Wednesday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Susquehanna maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, May 4 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 23 by M Partners. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 24 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc.. JP Morgan maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, June 27. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $190 target. Jefferies maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Wednesday, September 20 with “Buy” rating.

