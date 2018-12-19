Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 511.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 310,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 371,380 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.32M, up from 60,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 508,822 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 3.67% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,608 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.62M, up from 27,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $814.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.14. About 20.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $15.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 374,583 shares to 300 shares, valued at $21.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,403 shares, and cut its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $28.71 million activity. Another trade for 262,795 shares valued at $13.56 million was sold by Dewey Lawrence E.. Graziosi David S. also sold $242,622 worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN), 10 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Allison Transmission Holdings had 85 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 11. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 22 by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by William Blair. As per Wednesday, March 2, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 6 by Seaport Global. Buckingham Research maintained Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) rating on Thursday, October 11. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $50 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold ALSN shares while 111 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 122.71 million shares or 5.24% less from 129.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 515,511 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 37 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Management Ltd has 0.27% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 143,680 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.03% or 2.24M shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust has 647,122 shares. Schwab Charles Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). New Vernon Hldg Ii owns 4,189 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 132,612 are held by Mackenzie Finance. Cambridge Invest has 0.01% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 10,795 shares. Schroder Mgmt Group has invested 0.15% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Cipher LP holds 0.2% or 20,248 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus reported 24,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Argent Cap Management Lc reported 23,460 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Torch Wealth Llc holds 0.91% or 13,324 shares in its portfolio. South State Corp invested 3.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.44M are held by Davenport & Ltd Liability Corporation. 95,532 were accumulated by Farmers Communications. 17,681 are held by Sterneck Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 82,579 shares or 3.58% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jw Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 41,500 shares. Moreover, Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp has 6.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.20M shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 7.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 521,635 shares. Moreover, Maplelane Cap Lc has 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Rubinstein Management Or holds 3.03% or 86,466 shares in its portfolio. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,705 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Gp Ltd invested in 1,912 shares. Patriot Wealth holds 176,240 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $267.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6,327 shares to 3,391 shares, valued at $714,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

