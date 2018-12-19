Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 1208.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 8,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,290 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $665,000, up from 710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.09. About 2.78 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 15.45% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 17.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 73,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 494,968 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.32 million, up from 421,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.07M market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 2.85M shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 62.73% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 02/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Aimmune, Exits U.S. Silica; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS PERFORMANCE MATERIALS LEADER EP MINERALS FOR; 19/03/2018 – US Silica Sees Deal Closing by Month’s End; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS – TO SELL THREE TRANSLOADS LOCATED IN PERMIAN, EAGLE FORD AND APPALACHIAN BASINS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Investors (SLCA); 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $95.4M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 19/03/2018 – US Silica to Sell Three Transloads for $75 Million; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA TO FINANCE DEAL VIA NEW 7 YR $1.28B CREDIT LINE

Among 25 analysts covering Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Hess Corp. had 80 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 11. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 5 report. The stock of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report. As per Tuesday, February 6, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) rating on Friday, July 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $4200 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 11 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold HES shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 227.84 million shares or 3.40% less from 235.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neville Rodie Shaw owns 4,612 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Omega Advsrs reported 447,164 shares. Veritable Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49,558 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 116,091 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 51,255 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Cna Finance invested in 50,250 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Limited Liability Co owns 29,809 shares. Freestone Capital Llc holds 7,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Ser stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Tompkins Financial owns 5,540 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs stated it has 0.05% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). State Teachers Retirement holds 406,143 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 26 were reported by Wealthtrust.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $931,462 activity.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $166.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,505 shares to 2,668 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,173 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Bruni J V & Company, which manages about $542.07 million and $617.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 6,768 shares to 287,405 shares, valued at $41.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 10,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,967 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Among 29 analysts covering U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA), 18 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. U.S. Silica had 123 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 23 by RBC Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SLCA in report on Monday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) rating on Monday, May 29. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 30 by Cowen & Co. Jefferies maintained U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) on Monday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of SLCA in report on Friday, April 13 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) on Friday, October 6 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, September 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Underperform”. On Thursday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, January 18.