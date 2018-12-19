Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 32.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 144,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 587,973 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $219.98M, up from 442,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $266.77. About 13.71 million shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – LAT Entertainment: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 21.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 9,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,355 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.01 million, down from 42,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 17.66 million shares traded or 100.60% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MO’s profit will be $1.79B for 13.53 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.04% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $99.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 153 shares to 643 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co holds 849 shares. 286,958 were reported by Regions Financial Corporation. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Concorde Asset Management holds 0.34% or 5,801 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Com owns 6,282 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 297,142 shares. 65,540 are owned by Panagora Asset. Hirtle Callaghan & Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 1.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pinnacle Ltd holds 79,957 shares. Grassi Inv has invested 1.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). B Riley Wealth Mgmt stated it has 21,296 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division, Texas-based fund reported 265,715 shares. Caprock Gp reported 18,305 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons Why You Shouldnâ€™t Panic About Cronos Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Is Cheap With Juicy Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Stock Purchase December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: A Juul In Its Crown? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Things That Really Matter When Investing in Marijuana Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,966 activity.

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS initiated the shares of MO in report on Friday, February 26 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 26. CLSA maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 15 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Tuesday, September 13 by Citigroup. Berenberg initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 14 report. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by Berenberg. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 18 to “Neutral”. On Monday, May 29 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sell”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 26.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $18.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 115,573 shares to 385,190 shares, valued at $141.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.96 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Alphabet, Netflix, and General Electric Stocks Fell Tuesday – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Long-Term Buy: Disney (DIS) vs. Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “No, streaming isnâ€™t killing movie theaters – L.A. Biz” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Donâ€™t Throw Away Roku Stock Amid the Correction – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 19 by Pivotal Research. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $139 target in Thursday, April 7 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $36700 target in Tuesday, April 17 report. J.P. Morgan maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, July 18. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $21000 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 14. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 11 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 16 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 59,607 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma stated it has 2.18M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 600 were accumulated by Griffin Asset. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The stated it has 77,980 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Advisors stated it has 4,140 shares. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.83% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2.16M shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 808 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 810 shares. Signature Est Inv Advsr Ltd Co invested in 359 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 189 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 743,606 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Patten Grp Incorporated invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Friess Limited Liability Com invested in 54,239 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability owns 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,441 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus invested in 684 shares or 0% of the stock.