New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,297 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60M, up from 2,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 8.58 million shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company; 28/03/2018 – Rudolf E. Havenstein: BREAKING: AMAZON names John Podesta to board; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Expand Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 22.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 23,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,918 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.85 million, up from 104,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 25.39M shares traded or 121.56% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. On Thursday, September 6 MARKS MICHAEL E bought $482,480 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 8,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn reported 4,295 shares stake. Page Arthur B accumulated 0.95% or 18,492 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Llc reported 13,936 shares. Community Trust Invest holds 135,771 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Sei Invests invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northern Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 86,990 shares. Williams Jones & Llc has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 29,674 shares. Fincl Management Pro has 5,975 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.18 million shares. 569 were accumulated by First Personal Finance Services. Stevens First Principles Inv has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.7% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.21% or 249,192 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,183 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wilkins Invest Counsel reported 130,570 shares.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $763.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,152 shares to 109,126 shares, valued at $24.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp Com (NYSE:VFC) by 6,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,602 shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (NYSE:RBA).

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded the shares of SLB in report on Friday, April 21 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, April 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 30 by UBS. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 7. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 4 by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, October 19 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 12 by Griffin Securities. RBC Capital Markets maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, September 1 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 20 report.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,824 shares to 17,851 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 47,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,083 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf (EEMV).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, December 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 18 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by SunTrust. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $715 target in Friday, January 29 report. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Company has 546 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Group invested 3.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 7,152 were reported by Mai Cap. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 391 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management holds 142 shares. Cornerstone Cap reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 286 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The California-based Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vanguard Gp reported 29.60M shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 8,505 shares. Moreover, Goodman Financial Corporation has 5.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Renaissance Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 164 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Highland Capital Limited Partnership has 1.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Holderness Investments Com stated it has 4.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 34,806 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Shares for $3.66 million were sold by Zapolsky David on Wednesday, August 15. WILKE JEFFREY A sold 2,000 shares worth $4.01 million. Jassy Andrew R also sold $3.28 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold 1,375 shares worth $2.31 million. The insider Reynolds Shelley sold 437 shares worth $687,447. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960.