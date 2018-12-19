Tikvah Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc sold 2,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,220 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.52M, down from 28,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $731.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 8.53 million shares traded or 24.80% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 09/03/2018 – Amazon-Berkshire-JPM health care venture is scouting CEOs — with help from VC John Doerr; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go finds that cashier-free shopping is bringing customers back; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) by 285.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 129,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,252 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.62M, up from 45,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 2.31M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 33.08% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since November 12, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $362,530 activity. The insider Silva Enrique bought 5,500 shares worth $99,330. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $84,700 was bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $132.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc Cl A (NYSE:COTY) by 39,002 shares to 52,828 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jm Smuckers Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,772 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Japan Hedged (DXJ).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. Shares for $1.85M were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21M. Another trade for 3,200 shares valued at $5.31M was made by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. Zapolsky David sold $3.02M worth of stock or 1,929 shares. Huttenlocher Daniel P also sold $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. 2,055 shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M, worth $3.22 million on Thursday, November 15.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 68.21 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.