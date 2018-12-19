Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 3.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 4,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,312 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.20M, up from 156,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.29. About 28.09 million shares traded or 68.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Composite PMI: Summary; 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings; 18/05/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 43 EUROS FROM 42 EUROS; 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHAIRMAN AND CEO JAMIE DIMON INTERVIEW : LIVE; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 783 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,493 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.99 million, down from 3,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $731.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 8.58M shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Friday, October 19.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 8,845 shares to 213,100 shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. (NYSE:TRI) by 278,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Opus Inv Management has 0.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 25,300 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Banced accumulated 2.33% or 12,110 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt has invested 1.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oz Limited Partnership holds 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 982,965 shares. Ohio-based Parkwood Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Logan Capital Mngmt holds 0.1% or 12,854 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Cap Management Ltd Company owns 644,685 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc has 0.18% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept has 6,606 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company reported 7,515 shares. Gsa Cap Llp has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Gru Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.53% or 11,366 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il reported 239,639 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regent Inv Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,748 shares or 2.98% of all its holdings. 8,096 were accumulated by Weitz Mngmt. Axa owns 323,697 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 0.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 1.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability owns 19,173 shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 531 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,179 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Miles Cap has 1.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 14,948 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Llc invested 4.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 3,490 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.42% or 2.61M shares. Amer Money Ltd Llc holds 1.14% or 991 shares in its portfolio. Torray Ltd Com stated it has 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. 2,055 shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M, worth $3.22M. BEZOS JEFFREY P had sold 3,200 shares worth $5.31M on Monday, October 29. 1,927 shares were sold by Zapolsky David, worth $3.66M on Wednesday, August 15. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.87 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. WILKE JEFFREY A also sold $4.01 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, September 5. Jassy Andrew R sold $3.28 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15.