Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Int’l (HON) by 11.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 2,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.90M, up from 20,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $133.26. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (A) (AMCX) by 50.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 13,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $915,000, down from 27,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc (A) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 770,088 shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has risen 5.68% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $620.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Co (NYSE:WMB) by 14,650 shares to 90,923 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 7,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,400 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.86 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.68 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $105.15M for 7.27 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.49% negative EPS growth.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,830 shares to 23,926 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $8.19 million activity. 3,963 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $590,923 were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT. On Wednesday, November 21 the insider Mikkilineni Krishna sold $4.06 million. $1.59M worth of stock was sold by Kapur Vimal on Friday, July 27.

