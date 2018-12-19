Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 19,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 882,254 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.74M, up from 863,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 5.12 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 6.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 24,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 416,740 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.12M, up from 392,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 397,571 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has declined 2.61% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 58,140 shares to 14,400 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 7,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,054 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 17 analysts covering American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. American Homes 4 Rent had 37 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, December 4, the company rating was upgraded by Evercore. As per Monday, June 5, the company rating was initiated by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, March 28. Wells Fargo maintained American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) rating on Tuesday, August 28. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $24 target. On Thursday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 9 by FBR Capital. The stock of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Zelman. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, November 3 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, November 3. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the shares of AMH in report on Thursday, December 7 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 75 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 245.20 million shares or 1.46% less from 248.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Lc has 54,502 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 169,082 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 11,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 152,031 are owned by Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Fj Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 10,300 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 103 shares. 482,120 were reported by Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Llc. Clearbridge Invests Ltd stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Moreover, Century Inc has 0.04% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Alps Advsrs owns 15,892 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has 59,388 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 147 shares. Vanguard Grp has 37.39 million shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, December 13. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 31 with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 31. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $48.0 target in Monday, September 18 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, January 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 9 by Bank of America. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $44.0 target in Monday, January 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 11 by Bernstein.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $22.51 million activity. MURPHY JOHN had sold 56,000 shares worth $2.60M on Wednesday, July 25. On Monday, November 5 the insider HAYS ED sold $4.43 million. LONG ROBERT EDWARD also sold $729,768 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $479,800 was made by Perez Beatriz R on Wednesday, October 31. 15,100 shares were sold by MANN JENNIFER K, worth $761,040. MARK LARRY M sold $3.74 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Friday, November 9.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $249.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 24,447 shares to 103,084 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv, California-based fund reported 5,796 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc invested in 693,600 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank owns 23,611 shares. Moreover, Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.51% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 243,465 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0.24% stake. Rfg Advisory Lc reported 56,055 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Everett Harris Ca invested in 0.19% or 160,149 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.39% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Incorporated reported 159,457 shares. 65,706 are held by Cambridge Communications. Gruss invested 0.27% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nelson Roberts Advsr Llc has 0.09% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,360 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp owns 0.16% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.82M shares. 133,260 are owned by Umb Comml Bank N A Mo.