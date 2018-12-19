American Research & Management increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 56.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,455 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08 million, up from 4,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $130.91. About 797,608 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 64.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 121,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 310,019 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.82M, up from 188,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 12.70 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 59.11% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 selling transactions for $57.58 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J sold $2.10M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, December 3. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $2.14M worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Haney Carl P. also sold $1.82M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. O’HARE MICHAEL had sold 3,575 shares worth $502,576 on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 1,238 shares valued at $168,244 was sold by BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE. TRAVIS TRACEY THOMAS sold $1.05M worth of stock.

More news for The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were recently published by: Stockhouse.com, which released: “The Next Cannabis Wave? A $3.7 Trillion Wellness Market – Stockhouse” on December 14, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Estee Lauder: Premium Price, Premium Growth – Seeking Alpha” and published on November 26, 2018 is yet another important article.

