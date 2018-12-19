LEM HOLDING SA PLAN LES OUATES ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:LMHDF) had an increase of 100% in short interest. LMHDF’s SI was 200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $1060 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Amg Funds Llc increased Cna Finl Corp (CNA) stake by 91.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amg Funds Llc acquired 10,770 shares as Cna Finl Corp (CNA)’s stock declined 1.89%. The Amg Funds Llc holds 22,483 shares with $1.03M value, up from 11,713 last quarter. Cna Finl Corp now has $12.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 68,403 shares traded. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has declined 14.44% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 10/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Doug Kortfelt as Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL FARM LOBBY CNA ESTIMATES IT WILL TAKE 6 MONTHS TO A YEAR FOR PRODUCERS TO RECOVER -STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 26/04/2018 – CNA Financial Expects D. Craig Mense to Officially Transition CFO Role to James Anderson During 3Q 2018; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN PRESIDENT TO NAME KAOHSIUNG MAYOR AS CHIEF AIDE: CNA; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 15/04/2018 – TAIWAN IS SAID TO ALLOW DIGITAL BANKS NEXT YEAR: CNA; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice Pres, Global Reinsurance; 17/05/2018 – CNA Appoints Bruce Dmytrow to Senior Vice President, Healthcare; 30/04/2018 – CNA Financial 1Q Core Income $281M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.54, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 23 investors sold CNA shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 269.88 million shares or 0.18% more from 269.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 6,171 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 29,174 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.06% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 38,032 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Com invested in 5,811 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 155,338 shares. New Vernon Inv Management Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 47,144 shares. Nwq Inv Limited Liability invested 0.27% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Bislett Management Limited Liability invested in 4.49% or 182,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 9,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 151,531 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Lc. Mackenzie Fin Corp has invested 0.01% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 1.22M shares. Kepos Cap LP holds 0.04% or 19,180 shares in its portfolio.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $542,117 activity. 11,358 shares were sold by Haefner Larry A., worth $542,117.

Amg Funds Llc decreased Cars Com Inc stake by 11,669 shares to 45,510 valued at $1.26 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) stake by 11,199 shares and now owns 37,663 shares. Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) was reduced too.

LEM Holding SA provides solutions for measuring electrical parameters. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It operates in two divisions, Industry and Automotive. It has a 22.1 P/E ratio. It develops, makes, and sells current and voltage transducers for use in general industry, automotive industry, railway and trackside applications, energy measurement relating to railway on-board applications, energy and automation, battery monitoring, and in Wi-LEM – wireless sub-metering networks that measure energy consumption, as well as in AC/DC converters, uninterrupted power supply systems for computers, micro turbines, and wind and solar power generation.