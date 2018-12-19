Ami Investment Management Inc increased Store Capital Corp (STOR) stake by 9.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ami Investment Management Inc acquired 11,965 shares as Store Capital Corp (STOR)’s stock rose 5.78%. The Ami Investment Management Inc holds 142,005 shares with $3.95 million value, up from 130,040 last quarter. Store Capital Corp now has $6.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 1.03M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 19.14% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc (NMI) investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 1.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 9 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 3 decreased and sold positions in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 496,509 shares, up from 396,984 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 5.

Ledyard National Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. for 31,595 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 13,970 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.03% invested in the company for 12,590 shares. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,500 shares.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 4,584 shares traded. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) has declined 12.58% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.58% the S&P500.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $88.79 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 37.81 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Among 3 analysts covering STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. STORE Capital had 3 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Janney Capital to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 13. The stock of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.8 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 189.28 million shares or 3.68% more from 182.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.53M are held by Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 326,661 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio accumulated 274,118 shares or 0.03% of the stock. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 21,226 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.4% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Navellier & Assoc Inc accumulated 0.06% or 16,290 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested in 407 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Financial Ltd has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Northern Tru Corp has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 1.96M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Amica Mutual Insurance Co has invested 0.27% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Cap Guardian Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). C Wide Group A S holds 50,360 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 0.03% or 25.79M shares. Reinhart owns 2.22% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 885,146 shares.

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY) stake by 2,288 shares to 31,375 valued at $9.12M in 2018Q3. It also reduced United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) stake by 2,233 shares and now owns 6,041 shares. Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.