Among 3 analysts covering Jack Henry \u0026 Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Jack Henry \u0026 Associates had 3 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Cantor Fitzgerald. See Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) latest ratings:

23/08/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $110 New Target: $160 Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $141 New Target: $169 Maintain

16/07/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $128 New Target: $135 Maintain

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) stake by 45.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 61,191 shares as Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX)’s stock declined 29.58%. The Ami Investment Management Inc holds 74,109 shares with $2.78 million value, down from 135,300 last quarter. Continental Bldg Prods now has $971.15M valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.36. About 198,546 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 1.47% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.98 billion. The firm offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It has a 25.46 P/E ratio. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary services and products that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.40 million activity. Forbis Mark S sold $404,727 worth of stock. PRIM JOHN F sold $996,174 worth of stock or 6,329 shares.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 168,370 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 15.38% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Since August 7, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $318,080 activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Romps Dennis, worth $362,000. $43,920 worth of Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) shares were bought by BOSOWSKI EDWARD M.

Among 4 analysts covering Continental Building (NYSE:CBPX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Continental Building had 6 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded it to “Strong Buy” rating and $40 target in Monday, August 6 report. The stock of Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 24. As per Monday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, November 12. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Ami Investment Management Inc increased Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) stake by 11,965 shares to 142,005 valued at $3.95M in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Intermediate Corp (VCIT) stake by 6,280 shares and now owns 48,079 shares. Schwab Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE) was raised too.

Analysts await Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 51.22% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CBPX’s profit will be $22.84 million for 10.63 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Continental Building Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.00% EPS growth.

