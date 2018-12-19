Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 33.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 53,098 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 104,332 shares with $1.18M value, down from 157,430 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $67.85B valuation. The stock increased 7.29% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 132.54M shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE TO SUPPLY 425MW WIND POWER EQUIPMENT TO TURKEY’S FINA ENERJI; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR “MULTI-LAYER X-RAY SOURCE FABRICATION” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 21/05/2018 – GE SAYS DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $11.1B; 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes; 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: AVIATION, HEALTHCARE UNITS `VERY STRONG’; 23/05/2018 – GE Chief Gives Cautious Outlook for Power Business; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to acquire a GE Healthcare unit for $1 billion

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased Duke Realty Corp (DRE) stake by 770.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired 15,028 shares as Duke Realty Corp (DRE)’s stock declined 0.70%. The Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 16,979 shares with $482,000 value, up from 1,951 last quarter. Duke Realty Corp now has $9.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 1.24M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 2.34% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 17. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, December 13 to “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 26 by Oppenheimer. As per Monday, October 8, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of GE in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, September 5 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 10.83 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. $2.19 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Shares for $499,200 were bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO. The insider DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought 10,000 shares worth $94,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Novare Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd holds 0.15% or 22,365 shares in its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Argyle Cap Inc invested in 0.67% or 158,561 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 186.77M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Moreover, Mai Cap Mgmt has 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 239,438 shares. Iron Fincl Limited Liability holds 12,425 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund owns 164,173 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 27.52M shares. Stonehearth Limited Liability Company holds 69,223 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Llc reported 61,502 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation accumulated 0.19% or 352,447 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 224,735 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 11.96M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.27% or 15.57M shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $623,234 activity. $75,114 worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) was sold by Schnur Steven W on Thursday, June 28. 2,500 shares valued at $69,950 were sold by SABELHAUS MELANIE R on Monday, October 29. Shares for $478,170 were sold by Harrington Peter D..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 318.87 million shares or 1.32% less from 323.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 211,661 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Barclays Public Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). M&T Bancorp Corp holds 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 42,016 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs accumulated 374,259 shares. Sun Life Finance, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 982 shares. Lasalle Inv Management Securities Ltd Liability holds 2.13% or 3.45 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 29,318 shares in its portfolio. 82,549 were reported by Verition Fund Management Llc. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 479,043 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 504,700 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 106,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty had 2 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Tuesday, December 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”.