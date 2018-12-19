Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 13.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd acquired 11,893 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 102,592 shares with $5.96 million value, up from 90,699 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $14.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 1.91 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 1.45% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering Pentair (NYSE:PNR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pentair had 3 analyst reports since October 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of PNR in report on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. See Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) latest ratings:

02/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $48 New Target: $51 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Upgrade

08/10/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $44 New Target: $45 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Pentair plc shares while 127 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 142.41 million shares or 4.39% less from 148.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,950 shares. Macguire Cheswick Tuttle Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 41,085 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Stevens Cap Lp owns 14,072 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 930 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). 27,949 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 105,768 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Ftb Advsr owns 0% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 18 shares. Hilltop Holding invested in 0.08% or 9,154 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,553 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0% or 464 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.11% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) or 10,019 shares. 20,016 were reported by Corbyn Invest Md. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.04% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $73.21 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL had sold 17,133 shares worth $743,572 on Monday, December 3. Sarcevic Ademir also sold $43,420 worth of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) shares. 1.70M Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) shares with value of $71.66M were sold by Peltz Matthew H.. 17,133 shares valued at $770,985 were sold by BRYAN GLYNIS on Tuesday, September 18.

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.62 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Water and Electrical. It has a 15.44 P/E ratio. The Water segment designs, makes, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 867,166 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 14.88% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV 17.5C/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS MATTHEW PELTZ JOINS BOARD, ED GARDEN RESIGNED; 23/03/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.96 BLN; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – REG-Pentair Board of Directors Approves Separation of nVent; 30/04/2018 – Pentair Completes Separation of NVent; 09/03/2018 Pentair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PRIOR AUTHORIZATION UNDER WHICH $450 MLN REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR SHARE REPURCHASES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fastenal had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, October 11 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 12. On Tuesday, December 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Longbow to “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, July 3 to “Neutral” rating.

Since October 12, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $151 activity. Shares for $41,948 were bought by Drazkowski William Joseph. The insider Owen Terry Modock bought 1,500 shares worth $78,105. Shares for $300,000 were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN. Shares for $49,754 were bought by Johnson Daniel L.. 2,000 shares were bought by FLORNESS DANIEL L, worth $103,900. Lewis Holden bought $26,142 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, October 16.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) stake by 1,096 shares to 3,489 valued at $8.87 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Evergy Inc stake by 27,363 shares and now owns 827,264 shares. Syntel Inc (NASDAQ:SYNT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 31 investors sold FAST shares while 221 reduced holdings. only 81 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 233.70 million shares or 1.46% less from 237.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Provise Gru Llc has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Wms Prtnrs Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,707 shares. Tcw Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 18,216 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp reported 14.73M shares stake. Coe Cap Ltd Com holds 1.45% or 25,365 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.13% or 1.76M shares. 10,250 are held by Bb&T Corporation. Moreover, Provident Trust Com has 2.15% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Allied Advisory Ser Inc reported 3,525 shares. Sun Life Finance Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Nordea Invest Management Ab accumulated 1.08 million shares. Kdi Capital Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 118,077 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 334,905 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank invested in 0.05% or 2,242 shares. Loudon Inv Management Limited Com has 2.9% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).