M B T Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) had an increase of 7.24% in short interest. MBTF’s SI was 60,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 7.24% from 56,600 shares previously. With 43,300 avg volume, 1 days are for M B T Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF)’s short sellers to cover MBTF’s short positions. The SI to M B T Financial Corp’s float is 0.34%. The stock decreased 5.58% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 69,600 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has risen 5.47% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q2.

Platform Specialty Products Corp EVP – General Counsel & Sec. and an insider John Capps lately made a purchase of 50,000 company shares worth $533,400 at an avg. stock price per share of $10.7. John filled this acquisition on December 19, 2018. The document is obtainable online here at the U.S. SEC website. Currently, Mr. John, owns 204,333 shares, which accounts for 0.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

Among 3 analysts covering Platform Specialty (NYSE:PAH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Platform Specialty has $15 highest and $14 lowest target. $14.50’s average target is 42.44% above currents $10.18 stock price. Platform Specialty had 3 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 19. Nomura maintained Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) rating on Monday, October 15. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $15 target.

Analysts await Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 82.61% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.23 per share. PAH’s profit will be $11.53M for 63.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Platform Specialty Products Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 15 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $18.52 million activity. Another trade for 150,750 shares valued at $1.65M was made by FRANKLIN MARTIN E on Friday, December 7. Another trade for 46,000 shares valued at $502,550 was bought by Capps John Edward. ASHKEN IAN G H also bought $600,400 worth of Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) on Monday, August 13. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $75,360 was made by Benson Scot on Thursday, August 23.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. The company has market cap of $214.05 million. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. It has a 15.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services.

Among 3 analysts covering MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MBT Financial had 4 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Wood. As per Monday, November 19, the company rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill.