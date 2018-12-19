Analysts covering Bitcoin Interest (BCI) look at the 0.65% move up on December 18-19

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.00239625539999999 or 0.65% trading at $0.3682626156. According to Top Cryptocoin Analysts, Bitcoin Interest (BCI) eyes $0.40508887716 target on the road to $0.757032074987745. BCI last traded at HitBTC exchange. It had high of $0.407363418 and low of $0.3245975172 for December 18-19. The open was $0.3658663602. About 479 BCI worth $177 traded hands.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is down -18.58% in the last 30 days from $0.4523 per coin. Its down -77.82% in the last 100 days since when traded at $1.66 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago BCI traded at $3.35. Bitcoin Interest maximum coins available are 22.30 million. BCI uses Equihash algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 19/12/2017.

Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process.