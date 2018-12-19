Analysts covering SafeCoin (SAFE) look at the 5.28% increase on December 18-19

SafeCoin (SAFE) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.0014832753 or 5.28% trading at $0.0295514079. According to Cryptocoin Analysts, SafeCoin (SAFE) eyes $0.03250654869 target on the road to $0.0795231543339566. SAFE last traded at SafeCoin exchange. It had high of $0.0380327 and low of $0.027383544 for December 18-19. The open was $0.0280681326.

SafeCoin (SAFE) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago SAFE traded at $0.00 (non existent). SafeCoin maximum coins available are 36.00M. SAFE uses Zhash algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 28/01/2018.

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.